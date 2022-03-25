Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 25th March 2022
Total tests done: 529,802
Test results pending:225
Test results received: 529,577
Confirmed cases: 16,600 (+70)
Active cases: 465 (456: residents, 9 visitors)
Recovered cases: 15940 (+77)
Self-isolation: 571
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 103,262 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 54 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 11 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,034
Vaccines done (second dose): 41,246
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 273
Booster: 32,832
