Asymptomatic and mild cases of COVID-19 no longer required to self-isolate in Spain

From today, Monday March 28th, individuals in Spain who test positive for Covid-19 that are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms will no longer be required to quarantine for seven days. Spain’s health authorities announced the change in requirements at the country’s Public Health Commission on Tuesday last week.

Individuals who have a serious case of COVID-19 and the most vulnerable will still be required to self-isolate.The Spanish easing of requirements come into effect just over one month after England announced that it was no longer a legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate, from February 24th.

28-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR