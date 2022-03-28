Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 28th March 2022
Total tests done: 531,042
Test results pending:229
Test results received: 530,813
Confirmed cases: 16,710 (+110)
Active cases: 417 (409: residents, 8 visitors)
Recovered cases: 16,104 (+164)
Self-isolation: 524
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 1
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 103,296 tests have been carried out so far in the
frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is
included in the above figures.
Of the 89 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 7 were
close contacts of an existing active
case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,034
Vaccines done (second dose): 41,246
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 273
Booster: 32,832
28-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR