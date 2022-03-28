Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 417 (409: residents, 8 visitors)Recovered cases: 16,104 (+164)Self-isolation: 524Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 1Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 103,296 tests have been carried out so far in thefrontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This isincluded in the above figures.Of the 89 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 7 wereclose contacts of an existing activecase.Vaccines done (first dose): 42,034Vaccines done (second dose): 41,246Vaccines done (third dose): 264Vaccines (fourth dose): 273Booster: 32,832

28-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR