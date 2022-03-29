Spanish hauliers’ strike: limited impact on local supermarkets

by RYAN ASQUEZ
The Spanish hauliers’ strike only appears to be having a limited impact on the supply of goods to supermarkets in Gibraltar.
In answer to our questions regarding the strike’s impact on the supply of goods, Mr Daniel Massias told us that Eroski was ‘mostly unaffected’.
‘So far we have been lucky and mostly unaffected’, he said.
‘We have had to work hard to stockpile as much as we could locally, reroute deliveries to avoid pickets and buy from a larger spread of suppliers to mitigate the disruption’.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
29-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR