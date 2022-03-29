Re-Appointment of Commissioner of Police

The Governor and Mr Ullger, who met yesterday (Monday 28th March), agreed that Commissioner Ullger will continue to serve until the end of April 2023 and thereafter as the Governor is advised by the Gibraltar Police Authority.In congratulating the Commissioner on this extension of his appointment, the Governor said that he had much enjoyed working with Mr Ullger during a period when the Royal Gibraltar Police had demonstrated immense professionalism throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, as well in implementing a comprehensive reform programme designed to ensure that the Force is better equipped to meet the requirements of the community it serves.

29-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR