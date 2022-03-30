Support for staff in disability services

The Gibraltar Disability Society feels it should take the opportunity today to publicise its longstanding support of the staff of the disability services. Regardless of who was government of the day, the Society has always made public its concerns on how staffing issues affects the continuity of care which is so vital to our disabled service users. We are therefore putting out various quotes from press releases we have issued over the years.

Press release 2005: “The Disability Society is concerned at the statement made by the TGWU in relation to the situation at the Social Services Agency. The Society is aware of the growing discontent among staff members at the Residential Small Unit Group. The Society has brought to the attention of the SSA the discontent regarding rates of pay and workers being kept on supply contract for long periods of time. We feel that these are just a few of the many reasons that there is permanently a shortage of staff at the said residential units.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

30-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR