Unite stages Healthcare Demonstration
At Casemates, Unite the Union’s Health Convenor, Alex Nuñez, read a message from Unite’s General Secretary Sharon Graham, who stated she was ‘proud’ to declare her solidarity with health and care workers in Gibraltar. After this, the crowd then made its way down Main Street towards No. 6 Convent Place.
On the walk down, music was played with phrases such as ‘power to the people’ and ‘get up stand up, stand up for your rights’ whilst protesters chanted ‘el pueblo unido jamás será vencido’.
Upon arriving at No.6 Convent Place, the crowd soon filled the streets outside to show their support to the health and care workers of the Rock.
30-03-22
