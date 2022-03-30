Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 30th March 2022
Total tests done: 532,486
Test results pending: 244
Test results received: 532,242
Confirmed cases: 16,854 (+81)
Active cases: 436 (429: residents, 7 visitors)
Recovered cases: 16,211 (+32)
Self-isolation: 556
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 103,385 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 61 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,037
Vaccines done (second dose): 41,285
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 278
Booster: 33,472
