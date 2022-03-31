Care Agency concludes recruitment for Care Workers

The Care Agency is delighted to announce that the recruitment and selection process for Care Workers has now concluded. A total of 26 candidates have been selected as Care Workers and will support service users throughout the Care Agency’s different departments.

The successful candidates come from a cohort of bank Care Workers, agency workers and EDEC trainees who have successfully completed the training course. These were staff previously working in the Care Agency on fixed term contracts, so they will already have a relationship with the users of the service, now that they have been offered contracts on an indefinite basis.

31-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR