Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 31st March 2022
Total tests done: 533,046
Test results pending:233
Test results received: 532,813
Confirmed cases: 16,920 (+66)
Active cases: 457 (450: residents, 7 visitors)
Recovered cases: 16,249 (+38)
Self-isolation: 570
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 103,418 tests have been carried out so far in the
frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is
included in the above figures.
Of the 52 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was a
close contact of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,042
Vaccines done (second dose): 41,310
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 278
Booster: 34,043
31-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR