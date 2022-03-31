Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Self-isolation: 570Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 3Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 103,418 tests have been carried out so far in thefrontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This isincluded in the above figures.Of the 52 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was aclose contact of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 42,042Vaccines done (second dose): 41,310Vaccines done (third dose): 264Vaccines (fourth dose): 278Booster: 34,043

31-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR