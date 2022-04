His Excellency The Governor Sir David Steel welcomes today’s announcement that The Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Gibraltar 7 - 9 June.

The Governor said: “The visit in Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year is a reminder of the unbreakable bond between the UK and Gibraltar. I look forward to receiving Their Royal Highnesses. They will be warmly welcomed.”

