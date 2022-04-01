Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 1st April 2022
Total tests done: 533,498
Test results pending: 230
Test results received: 533,268
Confirmed cases: 16,979 (+59)
Active cases: 420 (412: residents, 8 visitors)
Recovered cases: 16,359 (+110)
Self-isolation: 512
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 103,427 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 46 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,042
Vaccines done (second dose): 41,310
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 278
Booster: 34,043
