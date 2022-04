The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia on Friday received the Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of the United States in London Brenda VanHorn, accompanied by the President of AMCHAM Gibralta

r James Lasry.

The areas discussed included the historical aspects of the relationship between Gibraltar and the US, including through two World Wars, and avenues for the further development of the economic and commercial ties.

04-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR