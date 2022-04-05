Mayor to run Half Marathon in aid of The EV Foundation

Since his investiture on 1st June 2021, and as part of his ongoing We Are One Campaign, His Worship has been very involved with several local charities, actively participating in their events and campaigns in order to raise awareness of the work they do.
His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD was approached in January to join a team of ten people brought together by The EV Foundation to run the Via Verde de la Sierra 21km half marathon taking take place on Sunday 1st May.
