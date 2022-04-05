GP Covid Regulations

SPECIAL REPORT by PETER TABERNER
Gibraltar should now be approaching the end game over its Covid-19 restrictions, as they have now been scaled down after getting through a less difficult winter compared to last year.
On March 4 Chief Minister Fabian Picardo outlined in full detail just what the exit strategy is for the Rock.
This next phase was labelled a de-escalation plan, and Picardo now hopes that the latest announcement is the last major one he needs to deliver on Covid, due to vaccinations, oral treatments such as Paxlovid, exposure and a weaker dominant variant in Omicron that surged through Europe towards the end of last year.
