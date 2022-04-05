Gale force winds and heavy rain hits Gibraltar

On Monday afternoon, the Government issued a continuation weather advisory for gale force winds and heavy rain. Strong or Gale force Easterly winds continued throughout the day, with mean speeds of 30 to 35 knots, with gusts reaching between 40 to 50 knots. Heavy Rain was also apparent and is set to continue until 6pm today, unless another extension is released.It was stated that travel conditions may become difficult at times, so to take care when on the road.

