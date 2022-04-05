Ministerial Reshuffle announced: only some Ministries are affected

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, made a statement yesterday on a Ministerial reorganisation of some portfolios. Mr Picardo said yesterday: “Today I am advising His Excellency the Governor that I am carrying out a minor adjustment to ministerial responsibilities. The decisions about this reshuffle were made when the estimates process started in November and are being implemented today, on the first Monday of the new financial year.

“As I said at the time of our last press conference on matters related to COVID, Samantha Sacramento gave everything she had to the Health Authority at the worst time in our history and bringing decision making on Health and Civil Contingencies together at the most stressful time in our history.“Now that the GHA will be entirely independently run, I have asked Albert Isola to become the Government’s policy lead.

