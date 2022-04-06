Team Gibraltar named for Birmingham 2022

The team that is set to represent Gibraltar at the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer has seen 18 athletes named so far.

Gibraltar’s consideration period closed on the 31st of March with the 18 making the grade in six sports via the Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association consideration mark. The 6 Sports are Athletics, Swimming, Cycling, Triathlon, Squash & Rhythmic Gymnastics, whilst Weightlifter Holly O’Shea qualified directly via the Commonwealth entry standard bringing Team Gibraltar’s participation to 7 Sports in total.

