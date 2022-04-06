130 juveniles arrested in the last 12 months – how are the RGP tackling juvenile crime?

To find out more regarding how the Royal Gibraltar Police are attempting to tackle juvenile crime, PANORAMA spoke to Sergeant Calum Bruce of the Community Policing Team.In the last 12 months, the RGP confirmed to PANORAMA that 1,324 persons were arrested. Of that figure, 130 were juveniles, accounting for 9.8 per cent. And of those 130 juveniles, 51.5 per cent were repeat offenders.When asked if the RGP think that matters are getting worse in regard to juvenile crime within the last three years, or if it is similar or stayed the same, Sgt Bruce clarified that the overall trend is difficult to gage in the time period prior to the last 12 months, due to a number of factors that need to be accounted for, such as COVID-19. The RGP are also utilising their social media platforms to report instances that may have in the past not come to such widespread public attention.

