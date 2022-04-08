Non-Executive Board Members appointed to the Gibraltar Health Authority

The new Board of the GHA is accountable to the Ministry for Health through the Chair and is responsible for overall governance of the GHA, its strategic direction, and for its performance. The Director General and the GHA’s Executive team are responsible for the delivery of services and for the delivery of the overall organisational strategy and value for money.

