The Gibraltar National Archives (GNA) will be hosting the 40th Anniversary of the liberation of Falkland Islands 1982-2022 exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall from 25th of April to the 27th of May 2022. It is being curated by the Archivist Anthony Pitaluga.
The exhibition, which will be opened by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, will consist of 190 A1 PVC panels displaying 438 individual images. An oral history project, including live testimonials from Falklands Veterans recording previously at the GNA premises will form part of the events in parallel to the main exhibition.
