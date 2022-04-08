Environmental Agency - Food Safety Alert - Product recall

The public is advised of the ongoing recall of the following products:
Brand: Ferrero
Products:
• (Ferrero, UK) Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Egg Hunt Kit, Kinder Schokobons
• (Ferrero Iberica, ES) Kinder Sopresa Huevera Navidad edicion with 6 eggs, Kinder Sopresa Maxi,
Kinder Happy Moments
Best Before End Dates:
(Ferrero, UK)
• Kinder Surprise 20g and 20g x 3 - All dates up to and including 07/10/2022
• Kinder Surprise 100g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022
• Kinder Mini Eggs 75g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022
• Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022
• Kinder Schokobons 200g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022
08-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR