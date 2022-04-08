Environmental Agency - Food Safety Alert - Product recall

• (Ferrero Iberica, ES) Kinder Sopresa Huevera Navidad edicion with 6 eggs, Kinder Sopresa Maxi,Kinder Happy MomentsBest Before End Dates:(Ferrero, UK)• Kinder Surprise 20g and 20g x 3 - All dates up to and including 07/10/2022• Kinder Surprise 100g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022• Kinder Mini Eggs 75g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022• Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022• Kinder Schokobons 200g All dates from - 20/04/2022 up to and including 21/08/2022

