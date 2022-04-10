OUR EDITOR - A lifetime in journalism - Always in our hearts.

A life so he beautifully lived he was an Editor and founder of Panorama daily Gibraltar. An editor in his twenties and a publisher in his thirties. Publisher of Panorama daily Gibraltar, and numerous books, booklets, magazines and other publications.

It is with our deepest sorrow that today we have to inform you of the passing away of our editor Joe Garcia beloved husband father and grandfather.

The first Gibraltarian journalist to receive an award in The Queen's Honours List for services to journalism in Gibraltar and abroad. (31 December 1990).

The first Gibraltarian journalist to be awarded the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour, having served and contributed to the interests of Gibraltar and its people, particularly in the fields of journalism and publishing. (30 July 2015)

The first Gibraltarian journalist to receive the Governor's award for excellence, for remarkable and profoundly significant contribution to journalism in Gibraltar. (18 January 2019).

The first Gibraltarian journalist to write extensively about Gibraltar abroad in leading publications.

The funeral will take place tomorrow Monday 11 April at 11:00 am from St Theresa’s Church.

10-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR