Plaque Unveiled to Commemorate the Falklands Conflict

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust (GHT) and the UK based Friends of Gibraltar Heritage Society (FOGHS) commemorated the 40th Anniversary of the Falklands Conflict with the unveiling of a plaque to honour the contribution of the Civilian and Naval Dockyard workers in the conversion of the S.S. Uganda and the H.M.S. Hecla into hospital and ambulance ships in support of the retaking of the Falklands.

The plaque, situated by Ragged Staff Gates, was unveiled at 11am on Tuesday 19th April, 40 years to that day that the S.S. Uganda sailed from Gibraltar. The Gibraltar commemoration is the latest in a series of similar events at naval and ex-naval dockyards and establishments across the UK, that together show the enormity of the support and logistics network that contributed to the successful British defence effort.

