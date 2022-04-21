The Empire strikes back - welcome cooperation between Overseas Territories military units

The commanding officers of the military units of different U.K. Overseas Territories have decided to cooperate and work together, according to a report in the The Royal Gazette from Bermuda.

This follows a meeting of the top brass from each unit which took place in London recently. Those present included our own Royal Gibraltar Regiment, the Cayman Islands Regiment, the Turks and Caicos Regiment, the Falkland Islands Defence Force, the Royal Montserrat Defence Force and the Royal Bermuda Regiment. The units in Cayman and Turks and Caicos are both relatively new.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

21-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR