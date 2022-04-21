Contact Tracing Bureau Staff Recognition Awards

This afternoon, the Minister with responsibility for Public Health, John Cortes, hosted Staff Recognition Awards for all those who worked at the Contact Tracing Bureau between March 2020 and March 2022. The event took place at the Europa Point Sports Complex, which was the home of the Contact Tracing Bureau throughout the pandemic.
The awards ceremony acknowledged the immense dedication and support of all deployed officers and GHA clinical staff towards our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 100 members of staff received an award recognising and commending their work.
