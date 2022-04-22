Threat Level for Gibraltar Remains at MODERATE

A meeting of the Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC), took place on the 20th April 2022, to review security and civil contingency matters.
The meeting was co-chaired by His Excellency the Governor and the Deputy Chief Minister. Among a range of issues disussed, the GCC also addressed the developments in Ukraine and the measures that the Government has implemented in terms of sanctions against Russia and support to refugees from Ukraine.
