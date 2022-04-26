Over 7000 doses of fourth vaccine already administered

by MEGAN STRINGER A one-day walk in vaccine clinic was available for eligible individuals to take up on Saturday, 23rd April, as the Government issued a statement noting that the GHA was rolling out fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all over the age of 18, following the successful rollout to the over 60s and high-risk cohorts.

The Government of Gibraltar first announced that the fourth vaccine was open to all on the 13th April and when asked how many people have had the vaccine already, a GoG spokesperson confirmed to PANORAMA: “according to our electronic health care records we have done 7,026 fourth doses.”The walk in clinic on Saturday held at the Primary Care Centre saw 576 vaccines be administered between 8:15 am to 19:15.

