Government Celebrates Ramadan Iftar at No6 Convent Place

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and his wife, Mrs Justine Picardo, on Tuesday hosted an Iftar at No6 Convent Place.

The event was attended by the Imams of both of Gibraltar’s Mosques, Imam Rachid and Imam El Mokhalfi, as well as Mr Ali Douissi representative of the Gibraltar Moroccan Community Association and two representatives also from the Moroccan Youth Association, Ms Yasmine Ben Youssef and Ms Sumaya Acheddad.

Also invited to attend were representatives of some other faith communities, namely Monsignor John Pardo of the Catholic Church, Rabbi Ron Hassid of the Jewish Community and Mr Sunil Chandiramani President of the Hindu Community of Gibraltar.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

29-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR