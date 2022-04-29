Unite’s May Day Message - Investment not cuts

Unite, the union for workers in Gibraltar, have stated in advance of the first physical May Day celebrations since 2019 that Government and employers should target investment and not cuts to ensure that Gibraltar grows out of a post-pandemic economic shock.

A long-term plan for an economic recovery is required, not short-term decisions to balance the books. Those working in Gibraltar have been at the forefront of the fight against Covid and continue to lead the way in the economic bounce back required to rebuild the public finances.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

29-04-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR