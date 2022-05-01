RGP Investigate Death

Officers are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 58-year-old UK male, whose body was discovered in the area of Western Beach car park at approximately 1630hrs on Friday.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
HM Coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course.
Ambulance and RGP Response Team officers were dispatched to the area, with GDP officers assisting.
The RGP’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit were also called to the area.
