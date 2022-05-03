Workers Day Message from The Chief Minister

The celebration of Workers Day on the 1st of May is hugely important.

It is, obviously, the most important day in the calendar for trade union and socialist organisations throughout the world.

On this day we commemorate the sacrifices made by those who fought for the rights that we all enjoy at work today.

Additionally, marking the day with a specific bank holiday is a demonstration of the importance that we, as a nation, ascribe to remembering those workers who laid down their lives to fight for those sacred rights we so treasure.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR