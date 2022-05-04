Opposition attempt to link Gibraltar with BVI is disgraceful

The Government considers that the statement by the Opposition which seeks to compare Gibraltar with the British Virgin Islands (BVI) does not do anybody any favours, in particular not even to the GSD itself.

The statement is clearly a hollow and transparent attempt to mislead public opinion in Gibraltar with malicious gossip and innuendo and it risks damaging the international reputation of Gibraltar in the process.It is now clearer than ever that the Opposition only think about gaining votes by fair means or foul and their narrow political interests no matter the impact that their destructive statements may have on Gibraltar as a whole.The Opposition knows full well that the Government has already progressed, and continues to progress, many of the matters that they raise in their statement.

