FOCUS by RYAN ASQUEZ

Sonia de la Rosa is well known locally for her passion for cooking. From her highly popular Facebook cooking videos to her well-known cookbooks, she has done much work in the local cooking scene.

We met with Sonia to learn more about her life and work with cooking.Sonia has always had a passion for cooking, ever since she was very young.“My mum used to be a very good cook,” she said.Sonia enjoyed cooking; she would watch her mother cook, and learned much about cooking from her.“I like baking and cooking. And eating!” she laughed.Personally she prefers savoury food over sweet treats, but she enjoys cooking everything.

04-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR