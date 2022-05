Your Excellency, Chief Minister, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, What a remarkable honour it is for me to have been asked by the First Sea Lord to become the sponsor of HMS Cutlass.

She is first in her class and the fastest ship in the Royal Navy.In fact, let me start there.It really is quite something that the Navy’s fastest vessel should be based in Gibraltar at the service of the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron.

