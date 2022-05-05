Official Commissioning of HMS Cutlass

The delivery is part of a £10m investment in the Gibraltar Squadron to upgrade its craft. HMS Cutlass is the first of two new patrol boats for the Rock, the second, HMS Dagger arrived early last month. Both are permanent replacements for HMS Sabre and Scimitar which guarded Gibraltar’s waters for almost two decades.

