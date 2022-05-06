RGP charity van pull

A team of RGP officers will be towing a police van 3.5km around Gibraltar’s streets tomorrow morning in aid of charity.
The event will see eight new recruits pull the van from Casemates Square at 1030am before returning approximately an hour and a half later.
The fundraiser forms part of the RGP’s annual Family Fun Day, which is being organised by the force’s trainee officers.
An RGP spokesman, said: “It’s all for a good cause with all funds being donated to the EV Foundation – a Gibraltar based charity that helps families on both sides of the border, whose household income is insufficient to afford basic necessities.
