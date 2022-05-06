RGP charity van pull

The event will see eight new recruits pull the van from Casemates Square at 1030am before returning approximately an hour and a half later.The fundraiser forms part of the RGP’s annual Family Fun Day, which is being organised by the force’s trainee officers.An RGP spokesman, said: “It’s all for a good cause with all funds being donated to the EV Foundation – a Gibraltar based charity that helps families on both sides of the border, whose household income is insufficient to afford basic necessities.

06-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR