This Week’s Woman of the Week is Elaine Pratts, one of Gibraltar’s 18 confirmed athletes taking part in this year’s Commonwealth Games, to be held in Birmingham this summer.

Alongside Olivia Lett, who PANORAMA spoke to for last week’s column, she is one of two female cyclists that make up Team Gibraltar at the 2022 games.Elaine spoke with PANORAMA to discuss her journey within cycling, how she is preparing for the games and more.

