Unite Walkout within Environmental Departments

Upper Rock Nature Reserve tourist sites were closed on Friday morning due to Unite members staging a walkout after changes were announced to their working terms and conditions.

Unite the Union Gibraltar members working in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve, Cemetery and Environmental Monitors took part in the walkout, with a statement from the trade union stating that concerns have also been raised to Unite by members within the tourism department.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR