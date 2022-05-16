The right to self-determination address by the Hon Sir Joe Bossano to the United Nations Pacific seminar, St Lucia

Madame Chair, you know decolonization has always been about people, not disputed ownership of real estate.A territory with no people has never been on your list.How else could it, when the political progress of the NSGT peoples, is the information required from the administering power?In February 1946, the UN’s first year, Resolution 9 (I) was about Non-Self Governing Peoples.Gibraltar’s people were included then as a distinct colonial people.The UK, had to submit article 73e reports, on our progress to full self-government.This was recorded in December 1946 Resolution 66 (I) and continues to this day.Spain was not a member of the UN and not considered fit to be one, having a fascist regime which, in the then recently ended war, had been supportive of the Nazis.Although the regime continued to be the same until 1975, they were allowed to join in 1955.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR