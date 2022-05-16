Is debt better than job losses as cost of Covid takes its toll?

Governments all over the world have turned to increasing public debt in order to pay their way out of the pandemic. Global sovereign debt is expected to climb by 9.5% to some £51 trillion this year.

RECORD US DEBTThis has seen the United Kingdom, for example, reported to reach the highest level of debt for centuries. The national debt there was £2.3 trillion at the end of February 2022. The United States Treasury too reported the same month that it’s national debt had surpassed £30 trillion for the first time in its history.In Gibraltar, the Government publishes the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic in quarterly updates automatically informing the public as a matter of course. The latest figures point to a cost to the taxpayer of some £300 million.

