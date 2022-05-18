GHA announces Managed Equipment Service for Radiology and new Cardiac Catheterisation Suite

In a press conference at St Bernard’s Hospital yesterday, the GHA have announced it will be entering into a long-term partnership to update and maintain all radiology and imaging equipment within the GHA.

The Managed Equipment Service (MES) has been a long-standing and extremely complex initiative, with the formal tender process now been completed and the successful bidder announced as Phillips.

Present at the press conference was Minister for Health Albert Isola, GHA Director General Dr Patrick Geoghegan, Consultant Radiologist Dr Chris Rodriguez and Consultant Cardiologist Dr Roger Moore.

