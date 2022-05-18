Since its foundation in 1998, The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society has been hosting important classical music concerts in Gibraltar. To learn more, we met with Mrs Lulu Veneroni Rocca, who is a Director and Member Emeritus of the Society.

BEGINNINGS

"The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society was founded in 1998 by one of our Patrons, Ian Angus, and our Artistic Director Maestro Karel Chichon together with a group of musicians and classical music lovers including myself," Lulu explained.

"Basically we’ve been going on since then, we’ve had a rough period last year and the year before due to the pandemic but other than that it’s gone very well."

