ERG welcomes consultation with Catholic Church
‘The consultation involves a wide number of local community voices (not necessarily Catholic or even religious) and is an initiative which comes directly from the Vatican, as Pope Francis has asked his bishops to foster a focus group process of open feedback and discussion for the Church from within civil society on issues regarding the Church as an institution and community of faith. It is part of His Holiness Pope Francis’ establishment of a Synod structure for this purpose, which we understand to be a once-in-many-generations public consultation.
‘On behalf of my organisation,’ the ERG Chair continued, ‘I was pleased to accept the invitation, and thus to open the door to on-going good relations with the Church as part of our own work towards promoting civil society’s sense of responsibility to our community. It is a welcome and positive move,’ Mr. Alvarez said.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
23-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Hassans Centenary Terraces Topping Out Ceremony
- Vox will close border after finding jobs for workers!
- Royal Engineers Celebratory Weekend
- Gibraltar ranks better on transparency index than UK or Spain
- Chief Minister congratulates the athletes of Special Olympics Gibraltar
- ERG welcomes consultation with Catholic Church
- Military Training Exercises
- Governor’s Award for Merit to Cancer Relief Gibraltar