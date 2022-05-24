Vox will close border after finding jobs for workers!

The Spanish right-wing party Vox has continued to raise its anti-Gibraltar rhetoric with a view to the regional elections in Andalucía next month. However, unusually, they have now qualified their position on the closure of the land frontier between Gibraltar and Spain.

CADIZ

Vox candidate for Cadiz province, Manuel Gavira, has explained that the policy of the party is that they will only close the border AFTER they have found alternative employment in Spain for the people who now work in Gibraltar. He was speaking to the Campo Area TV.

