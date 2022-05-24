Hassans Centenary Terraces Topping Out Ceremony

 Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - 08:51
The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo attended the topping out ceremony for Hassan Centenary Terraces on Friday, following the successful completion of structural works to the buildings.

Hassan Centenary Terraces Phase 1 consists of blocks 4, 5 and 6. Block 4 is the tallest of the entire development and also in Gibraltar, consisting of 34 storeys and standing at 111 metres above ground level. Phase 1 will deliver 380 apartments over the 3 blocks.

