Hassans Centenary Terraces Topping Out Ceremony

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo attended the topping out ceremony for Hassan Centenary Terraces on Friday, following the successful completion of structural works to the buildings.

Hassan Centenary Terraces Phase 1 consists of blocks 4, 5 and 6. Block 4 is the tallest of the entire development and also in Gibraltar, consisting of 34 storeys and standing at 111 metres above ground level. Phase 1 will deliver 380 apartments over the 3 blocks.

