Arson Attempt on HM Customs’ Vessel Seeker

At approximately 23.00 Hrs on Wednesday 18th May 2022, HMC Seeker sustained extensive damage to its inflatable collar, following an arson attempt on HMC’s Marine assets.

HMC Seeker was berthed at its designated place by Custom House, Waterport, when a small RHIB operated by an unidentified individual came into close proximity and fired a distress signal flare directly towards it. The flare impacted the rear starboard side of the patrol vessel, causing extensive damage to the collar as it exploded.

