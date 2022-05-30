GFIA annual Gala Dinner

On the 19th May 2022, the Gibraltar Funds and Investment Association (GFIA) hosted their annual Gala Dinner at the Alameda Gardens, after two years of restrictions when they had unfortunately been unable to host such an event.

The annual dinner was attended by the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo and Albert Isola, Minister for Financial Services. Both The Chief Minister and Minister Isola kindly delivered speeches at the dinner. Amongst other things, the Chief Minister spoke about Brexit, fluidity at the border with Spain and the difficulties faced by all as a result of the pandemic.

30-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR