Unite the Union concerned in the spiralling rise in the cost of living

Press Release Unite the Union for workers in Gibraltar stated that it is deeply concerned with the spiralling rise in the cost of living, after analysing the latest figure published by the Gibraltar Government which states that from April 21 to April 22 the IRP stands at 7.6%.

Unite the Union General Secretary Sharon Graham said "Soaring inflation is not the fault of workers. This is yet another crisis not of their making so why should workers be made to pay for it? "Unite will continue to demand pay increases to combat this brutal cost of living crisis because we must restore some fairness to working life." MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION 30-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR 46478744