Young Gibraltarians to represent Gibraltar in Commonwealth meeting

The Forum is one of a number of events which have been planned to take place around the meeting of Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM). Rwanda is one of only two countries in the Commonwealth that were not British in the past.The Commonwealth Youth Forum will take place from 18 - 21 June under the theme "Taking charge of our future." There are 1.2 billion young people in the Commonwealth, making up some 60% of the population. The three day event will bring together 350 delegates from all over theCommonwealth.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

31-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR